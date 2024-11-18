“I don’t think Bill Carson played it that much. In contrast, I’ve had a couple of George Fullerton’s – and I could tell he smacked his guitars around”: Unpacking the mystery of this one-off 1960s prototype Telecaster, built for a Fender icon

When was rosewood not rosewood? The answer is whenever Bill Carson said so. Investigating a true one-off from the Fender archives

Paige Davidson / Well Strung Guitars: A close inspection is needed to ascertain whether the body is ash rather than rosewood
(Image credit: Paige Davidson / Well Strung Guitars)

“Philip Kubicki was Roger Rossmeisl’s apprentice at Fender R&D and he was behind several guitars that became iconic. Roger was more involved in Fender’s archtops and also the Thinline Telecaster, but Philip was the person who built George Harrison’s rosewood Tele and the rosewood Strat for Hendrix.

“He was also responsible for the pink Paisley and blue floral Teles. Fender didn’t keep particularly good records, but it’s estimated around 75 of each were made.

Huw Price
Huw Price

Huw started out in recording studios, working as a sound engineer and producer for David Bowie, Primal Scream, Ian Dury, Fad Gadget, My Bloody Valentine, Cardinal Black and many others. His book, Recording Guitar & Bass, was published in 2002 and a freelance career in journalism soon followed. He has written reviews, interviews, workshop and technical articles for Guitarist, Guitar Magazine, Guitar Player, Acoustic Magazine, Guitar Buyer and Music Tech. He has also contributed to several books, including The Tube Amp Book by Aspen Pittman. Huw builds and maintains guitars and amplifiers for clients, and specializes in vintage restoration. He provides consultancy services for equipment manufacturers and can, occasionally, be lured back into the studio.

