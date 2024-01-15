NAMM 2024: “Our master builder had a huge smile on his face stringing up the prototype”: Aristides brings EverTune stability to multiscale guitars for the first time with new signature bridge system

Dutch made-to-order luthier Aristides has brought the world’s first EverTune bridge for six, seven and eight-string multiscale guitars to market ahead of NAMM 2024. Plugging a considerable hole in the market, it comes after the brand partnered with EverTune last year to create a solution.

EverTune's patented all-mechanical bridge systems work to provide greater tuning stability, with its physics-bolstered series of springs and levers designed to maintain constant tension on each individual string. The system operates effectively in a variety of extreme conditions, creating arguably the most reliable tuning system in the world. Until now, however, these fixed bridges haven't been an option for multiscale players.

That all changed in 2023 when Spiritbox guitarist Mike Stringer linked up with Aristides for a signature 070SR. Posing the question to Aristides as to why EverTune bridges aren’t available on multiscale models, CEO Pascal Langelaar set out to find an answer.

“Since our founding in 2007, we’ve been passionate about developing our own components and production processes,” says Langelaar, whose Aristides guitars are made from with a proprietary material called arium rather than wood. “It comes with the territory of making woodless guitars. So, when Mike approached us asking if a multiscale EverTune was possible, we took it as a challenge. We were prepared!

“It took a lot of research and design, but we’re thankful EverTune gave us their blessing to use EverTune string modules with our own custom frame and hardware,” he adds, with the collaboration a key factor in bringing the new multiscale-friendly bridge to market so quickly.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results. Our master builder Ferdinand had a huge smile on his face stringing up the prototype. Our clients have fallen in love with the benefits of a multiscale design – now that you can combine those with our custom Aristides EverTune or our new proprietary multiscale tremolo we developed with Hantug Guitars, there are no compromises to make when designing your custom Aristides.”

“I've been an EverTune player for a very long time and I've been dying for them to make a multiscale,” Stringer adds. “It's such an honor to get to play this guitar!"

The multiscale bridge model works just as the normal EverTune system does. That means it’ll stay in tune onstage and in the studio, making it one of the most requested guitar features of the modern era.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Aristides) (Image credit: Aristides) (Image credit: Aristides)

It’s designed exclusively by Aristides and pairs the EverTune string modules with custom frames and hardware designed specifically for its multiscale S-Series guitars. It becomes available for selection on any of its six-, seven- and eight-string S-Series guitars, which are all made to order in the Netherlands.

Aristides guitars started in 1995 when a team of Dutch scientists began researching the possibilities of developing a material with perfect acoustic properties. The brand itself, benefactors of the arium material the research created, was later formed in 2007. Its guitars have a semi-chambered design built for ultimate resonance and durability without making the builds back-breakingly heavy.

It created its first seven-string model, the 070, in 2013 before collaborating with black and prog metal visionary Ihsahn for an eight-string model three years later. It has since become one of the most unique guitar manufacturers out there, with modern metal and progressive players a core element of its customer base.

Aristides have been played by the likes of Gojira, Ihsahn, Leprous and Devin Townsend, who has recently been working with Laney Amps to create the world's first 4x12 FRFR cabinet.

To keep up to date with all the latest gear releases ahead of NAMM 2024, head over to our guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.

For more information about the S-Series multiscale, head to Aristides Instruments.