“Connecting directly to that golden era of guitar innovations”: Jackson pays homage to its early days with Pro Origins 1985 San Dimas series – featuring newly developed era-accurate pickups

Jackson has paid homage to its early years with the Pro Origins 1985 San Dimas series – a collection of metal guitars that caters specifically to those wanting old-school Jackson style merged with modern specs.

The soul of the new series – which comprises four distinct variations on the San Dimas design – centres on new pickups that have been engineered from original 1980s Jackson pickups, the J90 and J50.

The result, Jackson says, is a handful of new humbuckers that revive the “authentic, crushing tone that built Jackson’s legendary reputation”, which in turn have been bolted into new builds that promise a retro-flavored vibe.

Across the board, alder bodies are paired with “super speed profile” maple necks. These are teamed with 12”-16” compound radius fingerboards – rosewood or maple, depending on the model – which offer dot inlays and 22 jumbo frets.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

Other universal appointments include a Floyd Rose 1000 series double locking tremolo, as mentioned, those newly developed pickups.

These are shared among single pickup variants – available with rosewood or maple fingerboards – and two HH-configured models. One of those, notably, is the ‘Two Face’ model, which features uncovered pickups, while the others all have humbucker covers.

As Jackson puts it, “The Pro Origin 1985 Series mixes throwback vibe with modern playability for a retro-futuristic style that stands out.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With historically accurate Jackson pickup tones meticulously recreated from the original specifications, these shred machines let you reconnect with the rich heritage of a true industry pioneer.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

Explaining the new pickups further, Jackson VP of Product Jon Romanowski adds, “The Pro Origins 1985 San Dimas series leans heavily on nostalgia and authenticity, featuring pickups designed from the old school J90 and J50 recipes that defined the high velocity music of the ’80s.

“We’re offering players that coveted vintage tone and feel, built with modern craftsmanship and reliability features that today’s professionals demand. When you plug into a Pro Origins San Dimas, you’re connecting directly to that golden era of guitar innovations while having the confidence of modern construction and playability standards.”

The release will aim to capitalize on the increased hype around vintage-vibed Jackson guitars, which have found their way into the hands of Willow and Pete Townshend, not to mention Turnstile and Olivia Rodrigo guitarist Arianna Powell.

The Pro Origins 1985 San Dimas collection starts from $1,159.

Visit Jackson for more.