“A warning shot to the competition and a reminder that Fender is still very much a force in the amp modeler market”: All the guitar gear that has caught my eye this week – including a new digital era for EVH

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

The start of the EVH digital revolution, a landmark update for the Fender Tone Master Pro, a whole collection of Iron Maiden signature guitars... all that and more can be found below.

EVH 5150III Hypersonic 6L6 1x12

The All-New 5150III Hypersonic 6L6 1x12 | EVH Gear - YouTube Watch On

Here’s a big one: EVH has launched its first digital amp, the 5150III Hypersonic 6L6 1x12 – which, as the name implies, looks to channel the crushing all-tube amp tones championed by Eddie Van Halen in a more convenient, portable package.

After Fender went to great lengths in order to win EVH’s approval for the Tone Master Pro’s flagship EVH amp model, the Hypersonic combo seems like the logical next step. It’s an interesting move for a firm whose heritage is so deeply rooted in traditional tube amp heads and cabs, but one that is entirely logical. It’s a sign of the times.

These days, amp modelers, modeling amps and digital combos are becoming increasingly popular. Not only are they far lighter than their tube-loaded counterparts, they also come with a handful of expansive extras. Here, you get an XLR out with IR cab sims, valve attenuation from one watt to 50, and USB-C for updates.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a new era for EVH, it seems, so expect more digital amps in the future.

For more: EVH

Fender x Iron Maiden 50th Anniversary Signature Guitars

(Image credit: Fender)

What’s the best way to celebrate 50 years of Iron Maiden? Well, with a fully stocked stable of signature Fender guitars, of course. This week, the Big F dropped signature guitars and basses for Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers and Steve Harris to mark the five-decade milestone and, unsurprisingly, they are pretty damn sleek.

Murray gets two Strats – including a Masterbuilt Custom Shop model, while Gers gets one Strat, and Harris gets a P-Bass. Smith, meanwhile, bucks the trend and gets a Jackson that pays homage to his favorite guitar specs.

Of course, these are very metal – expect Seymour Duncans, compound radius fingerboards, Floyd Rose bridges aplenty – but they’re not just significant for their Iron Maiden celebrations.

Instead, they are also a spiritual reminder of a milestone moment for Fender, with Masterbuilder Andy Hicks observing that Iron Maiden proved to him – and the world – that Fender “absolutely belongs in the world of heavy metal”.

For more: Fender

(Image credit: Fender)

Days after Neural DSP treated its Quad Cortex to a monophonic synth, Fender pulls out the big guns with a major firmware update of its own that introduces new polyphonic synths to its flagship Tone Master Pro modeler.

It’s a pretty big move, one that reminds the rest of the industry that Fender is still very much a force to be reckoned with in the modeler market. With Neural DSP overhauling both its Quad and Nano Cortex pedals, Line 6 ushering in its next era with the Helix Stadium, and Fractal unveiling its most affordable modeler to date, it was important that Fender responded in kind.

And respond it has. The new update, synths aside, is pretty major, with a suite of new amp models, cabs, effects and more also joining the party. Nicely done, Fender.

For more: Fender

Jackson Chris Broderick Soloist SL6 & SL7

Chris Broderick Presents His Pro Plus Signature Soloist SL6 + SL7 | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Another week, another signature release from Jackson, which – after releasing a string of signatures for Misha Mansoor – has now honored former Megadeth axeman Chris Broderick with not one, but two guitars of his own.

Six and seven-string models are on tap here, and both are irresistibly metal. They’re not quite true Soloists, either. It takes aesthetic cues from a guitar Broderick himself built when he was in high school, resulting in a strange asymmetrical shape and unique contours that look like the guitar itself is in motion.

High-end finishing touches include DiMarzio pickups, Gotoh hardware and a through-body maple neck design. All in all, it’s a really nice reimagining of the Soloist template.

For more: Jackson

D’Addario Comfort Strap

(Image credit: D’Addario)

Got a heavy guitar or bass? Suffering from back pains? Can only play standing up for short bursts at a time? If you answered yes to any of the above, you might be in luck, because D’Addario has designed a Neoprene Comfort strap designed specifically for heavier instruments that could help alleviate your back pains.

With its wider strap and comfort material, the strap distributes weight more evenly and molds to your body, promoting proper posture and hopefully reducing the heft. If all goes to plan, those back issues could be a thing of the past – and you could be playing for longer.

For more: D'Addario

Ross Electronics Relaunch

(Image credit: Ross Electronics)

This isn’t a gear release, per se, but it is certainly a big headline in the world of guitar gear. After JHS Pedals’ failed re-launch of 2023, Ross Electronics – the famed effects brand founded by Bud Ross – is officially back for its sixth era, now under the stewardship of another family member.

Josh Scott attempted to revive Ross a few years back, but after initial excitement surrounding the launch, a disappointing second year return eventually resulted in the brand pulling the plug. It was a shame, because Ross is one of those brands the guitar world needs.

Well, it’s now under the guidance of Bud’s grandson, Cameron, who has teased a bold new generation of Ross Electronics pedals. Each will be rebuilt with player-driven improvements and “the exacting standards of modern pedal design”. It looks as though the future is bright. Let’s hope Ross is here to stay this time.

For more: Ross Electronics

Wampler TCD

The Guitar Pedal I've Always Wanted to Build - YouTube Watch On

The original Fulltone OCD is one of the most recognizable overdrive pedals out there, and has been the subject of a fair few clones and replicas. It’s not quite as cloned as the Tube Screamer, granted, but it seems to be well on the way. Now, Wampler has offered its own take on the ‘tube-like drive’ box with the TCD.

In true Wampler style, though, it’s got a few tricks up its sleeve. There are a bunch of additional parameters that expand the tone-tweakability of it, with knobs for Bass, Mids, Treble, Level and Gain. There’s also a mode switch with four clipping options. That’s a helluva lot more control than on the OG OCD, that’s for sure.

Tone-wise, it’s part overdrive, part distortion. It will do the ‘OCD thing’ and then some. It looks like a Swiss army stompbox of top-notch gain sounds – one that Brian Wampler himself says he’s “always wanted to build”. And I promised myself I wouldn’t buy another overdrive…

For more: Wampler

Gamechanger Audio Recoder

RECODER: SPECTRAL MORPHING WORKSTATION - YouTube Watch On

Forget everything you think you know about looper pedals, because Gamechanger Audio – in true Gamechanger Audio fashion – has completely reinvented the humble utility pedal with the Recoder. Can it even really be called a looper pedal? The jury is still out. Even its maker says it still doesn’t fully know what it is.

It needs to be heard, really. Recorded phrases can be sent into spectral realms with an array of oddball controls, some of which are wheels mounted to the side of the pedal. Not for the faint of heart. A pedal built for true tonal experimentalists.

For more: Gamechanger Audio

Electro-Harmonix ABRAMS100

Electro-Harmonix ABRAMS100 Guitar Amplifier Head - YouTube Watch On

EHX busied itself this week with the launch of the ABRAMS100 – a 100-watt solid-state guitar amp that weighs in at just 2.5lbs – and just shy of $300. The simple, single-channel amp has positioned itself as a perfect companion for those looking for an easy-to-transport, no-nonsense amp head that can serve as a suitable pedalboard platform for your existing rig.

It’s blissfully simple. A three-band EQ, onboard reverb, a Bright switch, and a Volume knob head up the front panel. There’s also an effects loop, plus a speaker output for 4-16 ohms. No messing.

For more: EHX

Dirty Boy – Silver Boy

(Image credit: Dirty Boy)

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: a pedal inspired by a virtual amp. As Dirty Boy puts it, the Silver Boy flips the script on conventional pedal practices, and instead of turning a sought-after piece of analog gear digital, it does the opposite, turning a popular digital amp sim into an analog stompbox.

There’s method behind the madness. Demand for such a pedal has apparently been rife, ever since the SilverBOY TSM-Ai amp – a collaboration with Two notes for the GENOME platform – was lapped up by players.

It was noted for its clean sparkle and snarling, fuzz-soaked saturation – so, now it’s been made available as a pedalboard-compatible stompbox, with plenty of tone-tweaking parameters and a gnarly, industrial look.

For more: Dirty Boy

Solar VA1.6FR – 27 Fret

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Speaking of metal guitars, Ola Englund’s brand Solar Guitars has once again experimented with a firm-first by unveiling its flagship 27-fret model. That is soooo many frets. Personally, I can’t imagine any scenario where I’d need that many. But hey, I ain’t a shredder. If this is your thing, power to you.

For more: Solar Guitars