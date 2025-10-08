“It’s great to add this to the lineup as an option”: PRS strips down its acclaimed David Grissom signature for the SE DGT Standard – and it’s the most affordable version to date

PRS has streamlined its esteemed David Grissom signature guitar for its wallet-friendly SE range for the second time, unveiling the all-new, all-mahogany PRS SE DGT Standard, which becomes Grissom's most affordable signature to date.

The brand's SE line is loaded with gems – the SE NF 53, for instance, has already staked its claim as one of 2025's best sub $1K instruments – and the SE DGT Standard looks to set a similar precedent.

For Grissom himself, the versatile country, blues, and rock guitar player has been part of the PRS furniture since its earliest days, helping advise on one of its first breakthrough designs, the McCarty, before being bestowed his own signature guitar, the DGT.

That hotly anticipated build was later followed by a faithful SE version, which in turn has now been accompanied by a Standard spin-off that mixes things up a little.

Presented in a “stripped-down, all-mahogany platform,” there’s the promise of “delivering organic tone, rich resonance, and bold midrange presence” for a very alluring $679 price tag.

That makes it around $40 cheaper than its counterpart, the SE DGT, with the same versatile tone controls – including Volume controls for each pickup, a Master Tone dial control with push/pull coil tapping, and a three-way toggle – intact.

Its hardware specs aren't to be sniffed at, either. A PRS trem with whammy bar, lightweight tuners, and PRS DGT “S” humbuckers all feature.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The solidbody guitar is built to a 25" scale length, with its multi-ply neck iced with a 22-fret rosewood fretboard, with a 10" radius, and Moon inlays in place of PRS' traditional birds.

SE DGT Standard | Demo | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

There are two colorway options: McCarty Tobacco Sunburst and Vintage Cherry. It's opted for “understated elegance” for the aesthetics, while “vintage character, flexible tones, and modern reliability” combine for its playability.

“David has been a friend and collaborator of PRS since the early days,” says Product Specialist Bryan Ewald. “Even before launching his signature model, he was integral to the design of the original McCarty model.

“David's signature DGT guitars have been a favorite amongst many PRS players over the years. It was big news when it was finally available in the SE series, and it's great to add the all-mahogany Standard to the lineup. This guitar is a vintage-inspired, trem-equipped guitar with a wonderfully bold and punchy mid-range.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The PRS SE DGT Standard is available now.

Head to PRS for more.

Paul Reed Smith's firm worked with Grissom once again last year, bringing a seriously limited semi-hollow version of his six-string to the fore, after his fans clamoured for an attainable version of his Private Stock beauty.

Meanwhile, PRS has been releasing new guitars each month in 2025 to celebrate 40 years in business, including a set of guitars that use South American woods with an intriguing backstory. This week, it also launched the SE version of Herman Li's radical signature.