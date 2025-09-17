“Brings the shape that metal guitarists have coveted for decades to a new generation”: Jackson drafts the Rhoads V into its high-end American Series – bringing Randy Rhoads’ iconic metal guitar back to the States

Jackson has brought the Rhoads V electric guitar shape home to its California factory with the unveiling of two high-end American Series Rhoads models.

Originally born out of a collaboration between the Ozzy Osbourne guitar icon and Grover Jackson in the early 1980s, the flagship Rhoads not only put a distinct Randy-designed spin on the V template, but helped launch the Jackson brand.

It has since become one of metal’s most enduring and beloved guitars. In recent years the firm’s various Rhoads variants have been exclusively made overseas in Indonesia, China and – for the more premium models – Japan.

Jackson has now added another tier to the Rhoads lineage, drafting in the former Quiet Riot guitar great’s visionary innovation to its American Series – a collection that was purpose-launched for this exact sort of thing.

Indeed, when the collection debuted in 2022, it marked the firm’s first crop of made-in-Corona guitars. Now, the Rhoads – which was once part of the USA Select Series, before that was discontinued – returns to join that elite crop of Jackson electrics.

“The American Series Rhoads was created to bring the legendary shape that metal guitarists have coveted for decades to a new generation,” says Jon Romanowski, VP of Product, Jackson.

“Built in the U.S., this premium guitar is engineered for players who demand uncompromising metal tone and performance.”

It’s a sizable move from Jackson, and the fact that the Rhoads V becomes only the third addition to the prestigious American Series line – which was launched with the Soloist and later expanded with the Virtuoso – is telling of just how the company values this particular metal template.

That much is even more apparent in the launch video: Jackson has tapped metal veterans Jeff Loomis and Brandon Ellis to put the new guitars through their paces.

Owing to its US heritage, the American Series Rhoads – available in RR24 and RR24HT formats – are said to be “built to devastating perfection”, and engineered to deliver “the ultimate shredding performance”.

Specs include USA-made Seymour Duncan JB and ’59 pickups, an offset V alder body, 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard, and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets. The HT model, unsurprisingly, has a hardtail bridge – a Hipshot piece, specifically – while the regular version has a recessed 1500 Series Floyd Rose. Snow White, Matte Army Drab, and Satin Black finishes are available.

Other features include Luminlay side dots, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, Sharkfin inlays and a through-piece design that comprises a graphite-reinforced three-piece maple neck.

The RR24HT is available now for $2,729, while the RR24 is priced at $2,849.

Head over to Jackson to find out more.

