Epiphone brought one of Gibson’s most desirable one-off finishes to the masses earlier this year – now that Guitar Center-exclusive Les Paul has been given a major Cyber Monday discount
The price of the highly-sought-after and unique Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow has been cut by an even $150 for a limited time
Earlier this year, Epiphone brought one of Gibson’s most desirable one-off finishes to the masses in the form of the Guitar Center-exclusive Widow Les Paul. Now, that gorgeous guitar has been given a healthy Cyber Monday discount that sees its price tag fall from $799 down to just $649.
Even aside from the headlining, custom finish – which will doubtless appeal to those who find your average Les Paul to be not quite striking enough – it's a lot of guitar for just $649.
Part of Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson range, the Widow Les Paul features a mahogany body with that striking flame maple top, with mahogany also chosen for the modern medium C-profile neck, which itself features an ebony fretboard.
Sounds come by way of a pair of ProBucker Custom humbuckers modeled after Gibson Custom's pickups, accompanied by your standard quartet of controls – a Volume and Tone for each ’bucker – and a three-way selector.
But what really seals the deal are those visual touches, the color-matched binding and the way the chrome hardware stands out against the rest of the dark finish? Mmm mmm mmm.
And the Widow LP isn't the only striking Guitar Center exclusive you should have your eyes on. On Friday, the retailer unveiled exclusive new finishes for Fender, Gibson, Martin, and Schecter models.
For even more wallet-friendly bargains – on basses, amps, effects pedals, straps, strings, and every other strain of gear you can imagine – take a look at our ever-expanding full list of Cyber Monday guitar deals.
