A signature electric for a fictional guitar hero? PRS has launched a new SE model for an anime character
It's a unique recreation of the guitar used by the lead character in hit anime series, Rock is a Lady’s Modesty
PRS is serving up a signature guitar with a twist by bringing to life the guitar played by an anime character.
Lilisa, of Rock is a Lady’s Modesty, becomes a surprise addition to PRS’s artist roster, joining John Mayer, Herman Li, and Ed Sheeran with a real-life electric guitar that recreates the pink six-string she wields in the TV show and manga series.
Created as a manga series by Hiroshi Fukuda, Rock is a Lady’s Modesty became a smash TV hit last year, and PRS has capitalized on its popularity by turning fiction into reality.
Consequently, the actual PRS SE Rock Lady is based on both Paul's Guitar and the signature that PRS made for BAND-MAID’s Kanami Tōno in 2024, maintaining the tried-and-tested mahogany body, maple neck, and rosewood fingerboard tonewood trio.
Beyond that, it boasts a Pink Pearl top, black headstock face, natural back, and purple-toned pickup bobbins. The inclusion of PRS’s trademark inlays is the biggest deviation from Lilisa’s guitar.
There’s a promise of “spanky tones and soapbar sounds” from its TCI “S” treble and bass pickups. They’re paired with a three-way toggle switch and dedicated mini-switches to coil-tap the two pickups, for a total of eight pickup combinations.
Elsewhere, its Stoptail bridge features specially curved slots with brass inserts, which are said to ensure optimal string contact and bolster resonance. See too vintage-style tuners and a lily decal on its truss rod cover.
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“This project has been one of the most creative, out-of-the-box things we have done in a while,” says PRS COO, Jack Higginbotham. “Developing a guitar with a fictional artist is not something we do every day. It has been a lot of fun, but this is far more than a commemorative display piece – it’s a true player’s guitar, designed for performance and durability.”
Notably, Kanami wrote the TV show’s theme tune and performed it with her BAND-MAID bandmates. They also provided motion capture for the show to make performances look hyper-realistic.
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The PRS SE Rock Lady is limited to 690 pieces and is available now for $999.
Check out PRS for more.
In related news, PRS recently dropped a second signature baritone guitar for Ed Sheeran.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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