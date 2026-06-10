A signature electric for a fictional guitar hero? PRS has launched a new SE model for an anime character

PRS is serving up a signature guitar with a twist by bringing to life the guitar played by an anime character.

Lilisa, of Rock is a Lady’s Modesty, becomes a surprise addition to PRS’s artist roster, joining John Mayer, Herman Li, and Ed Sheeran with a real-life electric guitar that recreates the pink six-string she wields in the TV show and manga series.

Created as a manga series by Hiroshi Fukuda, Rock is a Lady’s Modesty became a smash TV hit last year, and PRS has capitalized on its popularity by turning fiction into reality.

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Consequently, the actual PRS SE Rock Lady is based on both Paul's Guitar and the signature that PRS made for BAND-MAID’s Kanami Tōno in 2024, maintaining the tried-and-tested mahogany body, maple neck, and rosewood fingerboard tonewood trio.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Beyond that, it boasts a Pink Pearl top, black headstock face, natural back, and purple-toned pickup bobbins. The inclusion of PRS’s trademark inlays is the biggest deviation from Lilisa’s guitar.

There’s a promise of “spanky tones and soapbar sounds” from its TCI “S” treble and bass pickups. They’re paired with a three-way toggle switch and dedicated mini-switches to coil-tap the two pickups, for a total of eight pickup combinations.

Elsewhere, its Stoptail bridge features specially curved slots with brass inserts, which are said to ensure optimal string contact and bolster resonance. See too vintage-style tuners and a lily decal on its truss rod cover.

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(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

“This project has been one of the most creative, out-of-the-box things we have done in a while,” says PRS COO, Jack Higginbotham. “Developing a guitar with a fictional artist is not something we do every day. It has been a lot of fun, but this is far more than a commemorative display piece – it’s a true player’s guitar, designed for performance and durability.”

Notably, Kanami wrote the TV show’s theme tune and performed it with her BAND-MAID bandmates. They also provided motion capture for the show to make performances look hyper-realistic.

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The PRS SE Rock Lady is limited to 690 pieces and is available now for $999.

Check out PRS for more.

In related news, PRS recently dropped a second signature baritone guitar for Ed Sheeran.