Electro-Harmonix Announces New Grand Canyon Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has announced its new Grand Canyon pedal.

The new pedal is equipped with 12 effect types, plus a fully featured looper capable of recording and overdubbing the Grand Canyon’s effects. It provides up to three seconds of delay time, tap tempo and nine tap divide settings, stereo output, 13 presets, programmable EXP pedal settings and high quality analog bypass with soft switching.

ECHO – 24-bit digital delay with bit crush/sample rate reduction and low/high pass filtering

MOD – Modulated delay: yields flanger, chorus, vibrato and more

MULTI – Multi-tap delay: set the exact number of echo repeats up to 31

REVERSE – Reverse delay with an intelligent pluck detection algorithm

DMM – Deluxe Memory Man: re-creates the tone of the EHX bucket-brigade delay pedal

TAPE – Tape Delay: simulates analog tape echo including tape distortion, wow and flutter

REVERB – Lush plate reverb plus echo

PITCH – Polyphonic pitch shifting plus digital delay creates pitch-shifted echoes

SHIM – Shimmer generates a rich octave-shifted wash

SAMPLE/HOLD – Sample and hold: senses a note being plucked and produces echoes indefinitely until another note is detected

DRUM – Magnetic drum echo that emulates a classic Binson Echorec style delay

DOUBLE – Thickens up a mono signal or creates a stereo spread

LOOPER – Looper with up to 16 minutes of recording time. Includes unlimited overdubs, undo/redo, dedicated stop button, loop fade-out, reverse and speed adjust.

The Electro-Harmonix Grand Canyon pedal comes with a 9.6VDC/200mA power supply and carries a U.S.A. street price of $249.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to ehx.com.