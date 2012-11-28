Epiphone Announces Tommy Thayer Signature "Spaceman" Les Paul

Epiphone has announced one of its most anticipated new models, the Tommy Thayer "Spaceman" Les Paul.

The new model, which is named after — and designed for — the longtime Kiss guitarist, will be available in January.

Thayer recently commented on the guitar on his website:

"I'm psyched to be playing my new guitar onstage as we embark on the 2012 Kiss Kruise and South American stadium tour in the weeks ahead," Thayer wrote.

"My signature axe will soon be available in guitar shops everywhere. In the meantime, the first guitars off the line are ready for you through some very special offers on my new site, tommythayerguitar.com. Keep it rockin' and remember to turn it up loud!"

Epiphone.com recently posted a demo video featuring Thayer. You can check it out below.

We'll have more details about the guitar in the weeks and months ahead.