Epiphone Debuts Updated Casinos

Epiphone Casino (Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has debuted some updates to its iconic Casino line of guitars.

The Casino (pictured above) is now available with Dogear P-90T Classic single coil pickups for the first time ever. The guitar is also available in Natural, Vintage Sunburst and new Turquoise color finishes.

Epiphone Casino Coupe (Image credit: Epiphone)

The Casino Coupe has been reborn in a smaller ES-339 body size. The updated Casino Coupe also features new Epiphone Dogear P-90T Classic single coil pickups, a Mahogany neck and vintage styled machine heads.

For more on Epiphone's updated Casino line, head on over to epiphone.com.