Epiphone Debuts Updated Casinos

Epiphone has debuted some updates to its iconic Casino line of guitars.
The Casino (pictured above) is now available with Dogear P-90T Classic single coil pickups for the first time ever. The guitar is also available in Natural, Vintage Sunburst and new Turquoise color finishes.
The Casino Coupe has been reborn in a smaller ES-339 body size. The updated Casino Coupe also features new Epiphone Dogear P-90T Classic single coil pickups, a Mahogany neck and vintage styled machine heads.
For more on Epiphone's updated Casino line, head on over to epiphone.com.