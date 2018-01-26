Ernie Ball Announces 40th Anniversary Volume, Expression Tremolo Pedals

Ernie Ball has announced the release of the new 40th Anniversary Volume and Expression Tremolo pedals to kick off 2018.

Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo ($249)

The Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo pedal is designed specifically to deliver foot-sweepable tremolo control, all without taking your hands off your guitar. It features a sleek, compact design that maximizes playability, while providing a minimized footprint on stage or as part of a pedal board. Incorporating a virtually limitless tonal palette that simply can't be matched by traditional "on/off" stompboxes, the Expression Tremolo Pedal is constructed with a sealed aircraft-grade aluminum chassis that offers improved mechanical and electrical protection.

Features include:

Five different tremolo waveforms: Slow Rise, Slow Fall, Sine, Square, Harmonic

Control depth, rate, or both simultaneously with foot control

Spring reverb level adjustment

Mono Input/Mono Output

9V Input (power supply not included)

Ernie Ball 40th Anniversary Volume Pedal ($129.99)

When Ernie Ball first released the Volume pedal in 1977, it was immediately embraced by guitarists around the world. The 40th Anniversary Volume Pedal (VP) celebrates the original Volume pedal by introducing a limited-edition slate black aluminum chassis. A redesigned ultra-durable PVC-coated Kevlar cord improves potentiometer traction for precise volume control and a super-smooth foot sweep. The 40th Anniversary VP also features a switchable taper for two distinct swell rates.

Inspired by the rugged construction of the original, the pedal’s compact machined aluminum housing is virtually indestructible, and its sleek, compact Jr-sized pedal chassis allows the unit to have a minimal footprint on stage or as part of a pedal board. The 40th Anniversary VP is engineered to work with both active and passive audio signals; it has a tuner output for tuning at any volume level and a rugged black mat pedal surface with the Ernie Ball Eagle for non-slip action.

For more about these new pedals, stop by ernieball.com.