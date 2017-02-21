Ernie Ball Offers CradleTune, a Workbench in Your Gigbag

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball has introduced offers CradleTune, a powerful tool for guitarists.

CradleTune utilizes a tuner and tripod to provide an integrated, portable solution for quick and easy setups, maintenance or string changes. The tuner attaches to the tripod, acting as the fixture, which holds the guitar at the headstock. The tripod pivots for multiple angles of setup to accommodate different instrument types and sizes including electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, ukuleles and more.

The tuner also can be quickly detached from the tripod for use as a clip-on practice tuner. The tripod folds up for a compact, durable design that easily fits into a gig bag or instrument case. The unit is powered by an included 3V lithium battery.

CradleTune Features:

• Works for guitar, bass, ukulele and more

• Great for string changes and basic maintenance

• Foldable, compact design

• Removable clip-on tuner

• Powered by 3V lithium battery (included)

The Ernie Ball CradleTune is available for $32.99 SRP/MAP.