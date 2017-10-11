ESP Unveils Kirk Hammett Signature KH Ouija Natural Guitar

(Image credit: ESP)

ESP has unveiled the Kirk Hammett Signature KH Ouija Natural Guitar, a limited-edition custom guitar that will be available in two different models.

From the company: "It was around 1990 that Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett first approached us at ESP with the idea of a guitar that made use of graphic elements from Hasbro’s classic Ouija mystical board game.

Back then, before the age of digital cameras and Internet communication, creating a guitar like this took some ingenuity. We got a Ouija board, and used a combination of a copy machine and a pair of scissors to properly position the art elements on the guitar’s body. We faxed the result to our ESP Custom Shop in Japan, and the rest is history: the Ouija guitar became one of the most well-known and coveted signature models in ESP history.

The first version of the guitar was a one-off custom model for Kirk’s use only. It wasn’t until 2010 that we negotiated the rights to sell the Ouija guitar to the public. Recently, we came across a collection of beautiful Ouija boards that were handcrafted from wood, and it inspired us to try a new version of the Ouija guitar with a quilted maple top. We had a prototype made and sent to it Kirk, who loved it.

With the new ESP Kirk Hammett Ouija Natural (25 pieces available worldwide) and the LTD KH Ouija Natural (666 pieces available worldwide), we now offer the Ouija guitar once again."

ESP KH Ouija Natural Limited Edition



Only 25 of these guitars are being handcrafted by the luthiers at the ESP Custom Shop in Japan, making them an immediately rare and valuable collector’s item as well as a top-of-the-line instrument for serious players.

LTD KH Ouija Natural Limited Edition

Featuring iconic graphics from Hasbro’s famous talking board game, the LTD KH Ouija Natural includes a quilted maple top, a Macassar ebony fingerboard, and high-end components. Limited to 666 pieces available worldwide.

For more information and specs, stop by espguitars.com.