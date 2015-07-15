Eventide Announces CrushStation Algorithm for H9

Eventide has announced the availability of a new algorithm, CrushStation, for its H9 Harmonizer.

With the introduction of CrushStation, the H9 introduces a new world of overdrive effects with extensive creative parametric control.

CrushStation turns the H9 into an overdrive command center with total control of the effect with results ranging from buttery saturation to crushing assault.

Control features include the usual suspects—Drive, Sustain, multi-band EQ—Plus control over features like Sag, Octaves and Grit that take the overdrive effect beyond the norm.

"Some time ago, Vernon Reid of Living Colour stopped by to visit and inspired us to look into creating a distortion effect using the H9’s DSP power," said Nalia Sanchez, director of marketing communications at Eventide. "He pointed out that dirt was the only thing missing from H9’s bag of tricks. One of our lead developers and resident bassist, Russell Wedelich, took on the challenge. CrushStation is the result of that effort."

Eventide has created 10 CrushStation presets to help show the range of sounds possible:

1.Fra Diavolo (a spicy metal preset)

2.Bisque (smooth and creamy)

3.Sag Harbor (with heavy sag)

4.Bottom Feeder (chunky, with added low octave)

5.Jumbo Shrimp (a big little sound)

6.Scuttle Butter (thick blues)

7.PunkRock Lobster (lots of trouble)

8.Steamed in Beer (that amp's gonna blow!)

9.Crawdaddy (1 1/2 oz. Vodka, 1 splash Soda Water, 5 oz. Lemonade)

10.Decapod Muff (a "Big" sound)

For more about Eventide, visit eventide.com.