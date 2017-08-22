Eventide Demos PitchFuzz, a New Multi-Effect Algorithm for the H9 Harmonizer

In this new clip from Eventide, the company introduces PitchFuzz, a new multi-effect algorithm for their H9 Harmonizer stompbox.

PitchFuzz combines fuzz, three pitch shifters and two delays for a range of tonal shapes, allowing players to recreate some of the classic guitar sounds of Jimmy Page, Brian May, Frank Zappa, Eddie Van Halen and Steve Vai—all of whom used Eventide gear in their rigs in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

It can also be used to recreate distortion sounds from the ‘90s alternative rock era and beyond.

PitchFuzz is $19.99 for H9 and H9 Core users, and free for H9 Max users.

Full audio examples can be heard in the video below.

To learn more, visit eventideaudio.com.