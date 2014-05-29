Eventide H9 Control App Update Now Supports PitchFactor, ModFactor and Space

Today, Eventide announced the release of a new version its H9 Control app for Windows, Mac and iOS (via the Camera Kit USB adaptor). The app now supports all Eventide stompboxes except TimeFactor (which is forthcoming), pending the release of its updated Looper in July.

“The H9 Control App is expanding to include all Eventide stompboxes creating a robust environment to update, edit, organize, store presets and system settings for all your Eventide stompboxes from one powerful application.” said Ray Maxwell, vice president/sales and marketing at Eventide. “We are making every effort to make using our stompboxes so easy that all you have to think about is making music.”

The new H9 Control v1.5.2 can be downloaded HERE

Check out the videos below. One is on how to update an Eventide stompbox using H9 Control; the other is a tutorial demonstrating the use of H9 Control with PitchFactor, ModFactor and Space: