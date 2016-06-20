Eventide Introduces Sculpt Distortion Algorithm for H9 Harmonizer

Eventide has released a new video introducing Sculpt, a distortion algorithm for the company’s H9 Harmonizer pedal.

As stated in the video’s description box, “Sculpt is a multiband distortion algorithm that provides musicians with a degree of control that would otherwise require three or four pedals or complex plug-ins.”

In the clip below, Andee Blacksugar and Vernon Reid demonstrate Sculpt, which will be available for the H9 CORE and H9 and free for H9 MAX.

For more information, visit eventideaudio.com.