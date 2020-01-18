GW live at NAMM 2020: Get lost in the beauty of Eventide's TriceraChorus algorithm

NAMM 2020: Even seven years after its release, Eventide's H9 multi-effects pedal is still one of the best in the game - good enough that the company is still releasing innovative new algorithms for it to this day.

The latest, the TriceraChorus, is the H9's 52nd algorithm, and brings to mind only the best chorus-washed sounds of the '80s.

Eventide's Christian Colabelli - with a positively beautiful Strandberg electric guitar in hand - was nice enough to sit down with us during the big show to discuss, and demo, the TriceraChorus.

He also outlined some updates - including additional presets and tap tempo - that the company has made to its acclaimed Rose pedal, which it first unveiled at last year's NAMM show.

You can watch Colabelli outline the many sonic sides of the TriceraChorus, and discuss the Rose updates, above.