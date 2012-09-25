Exclusive Video: The Varberg Story, Featuring The HAARP Machine's Al Mu'min

Flying under the radar of those loyal to the familiar major guitar manufacturers, Sweden's Strandberg Guitars has quietly built an impressive following featuring some of today's brightest young guitarists, including Tosin Abasi, Periphery's Misha Mansoor and Scale the Summit's Chris Letchford.

Today, we're excited to bring you the exclusive premiere of a new 15-minute mini-documentary on the making of Strandberg's new model, the Varberg, an instrument resulting from years of research and development. In the video below, master builder Ola Strandberg gives you the full story on the creation of a unique instrument, which is based on carefully voiced and matched materials, proprietary headless hardware and the brand's EndurNeck technology.

Also appearing in the video is guitarist Al Mu'min of London's The HAARP Machine, who played an integral role in the creation of the Varberg. One of the new acts to watch in 2012, The HAARP Machine will release their debut album, Disclosure, on October 16 via Sumerian Records.

For more on Strandberg Guitars, visit strandbergguitars.com.