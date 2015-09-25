Fender Announces Acoustic Pro and Acoustic SFX Guitar Amplifiers

Fender has announced an addition to its acoustic amp line this month, the Acoustic Pro and the Acoustic SFX. Both amps provide two completely different sounds and experiences.

Each amp is as practical as it is aesthetically pleasing. With smooth bent plywood construction, the Pro and the SFX are the perfect combination of high-grade materials and modern curvature, designed to enhance and give sophistication to the outward projection of guitar tone.

The Acoustic Pro is a true “audiophile amp,” delivering superior live sound. This 200-watt amp has two universal channels designed for guitars or microphones, each with its own 1/4” – XLR combo jack and hall reverb. This performance-friendly amp also features an integrated handle and tilt-back kickstand, full-sounding 12” neodymium woofer, high performance tweeter with crossover network, feedback-reducing phase switches, balanced line output, effects loop and Aux In jack – perfect for accompaniment in a larger venue.

The Acoustic SFX offers state-of-the-art technology for a lush sonic experience unlike any other. With a lightweight design, portability and room-filling Stereo Field Expansion technology, the SFX is the ultimate solution for the acoustic player looking for a grab-and-go rig for small venues. The amp imparts dynamic life to the onboard hall reverb, echo, delay, chorus and Vibratone effects – moving them around the listening area for an amazingly multi-dimensional sound. If a player is also looking to add an accompaniment to their performance, the integrated handle doubles as a convenient cradle for mobile playback devices, via the Aux In jack. Other features include feedback-reducing phase switches, line output, two universal channels designed for use with guitars or microphones, and a footswitch jack for the optional two-button effect bypass footswitch.

Both models also include a voltage that is switchable for universal 100 to 240 volt worldwide operation and a fitted cover.

Whether someone is looking to play in a coffee shop, club or arena, each amp offers unique capabilities for every type of acoustic player. Both amps will be available online and at select dealers this month.

For more information, visit Fender.com.