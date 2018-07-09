Fender Debuts New Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child Accessories Line

Fender Voodoo Child accessories line. (Image credit: Fender)

Fender has debuted its new Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child line of accessories. Modeled after Hendrix's own gear, and produced in partnership with Authentic Hendrix, the Voodoo Child line features new cables and strings.

The Voodoo Child coiled cables are vintage recreations of the cables he used during his career, with modern specs. The end pin plugs, vintage style pancake ends and oversized barrel are recreations of Hendrix's famous live performance cables. The modern twist includes a 95 percent shielded braiding and the 30’ length, which allows for maximum stage movement.

The Voodoo Child Signature strings are a painstaking recreation of Hendrix’s beloved strings, and his signature heavy-high and light-low gauge setup. They are offered in ball-end and bullet-end designs.

The new accessories will be available Summer 2018. Prices are listed below.

Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child Strings Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child, Ball End Nickel, 10-38— $12.99 Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child, Ball End NPS, 10-38— $10.99 Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child, Bullet End Nickel, 10-38— $19.99 Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child, Bullet End NPS, 10-38— $16.99

Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child Cables Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child Coiled Cable, Purple— $39.99 Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child Coiled Cable, White— $39.99 Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child Coiled Cable, Black— $39.99

For more on the accessories, head on over to fender.com.