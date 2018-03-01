Fishman Debuts Fluence Open Core Classic and Keith Merrow Custom Pickups

Fishman has debuted its new Fluence Open Core Classic and Keith Merrow Custom pickups. The Fluence Open Core Classic humbuckers are coverless, and feature a new “Voice–3” Single Coil.

The Voice–3 replicates the punch of a single coil pickup, and is either switchable or set-and-forget. All new production Fluence Classic humbucker pickups, Open Core and covered, will feature the new Voice–3 as a standard upgrade.

Fishman Keith Merrow Custom pickups will also now be featured on all Schechter Keith Merrow guitars. The Keith Merrow Custom set is comprised of a standard Fluence Open Core Classic in the neck position and a slightly modified Classic bridge pickup that emphasizes the passive side of Fluence tone.

Available as standard equipment on Merrow's signature Schechter guitar, the Keith Merrow Custom Fluence set is also available through authorized Fishman dealers along with the Fluence Open Core Classic Humbuckers, with both shipping in March.

Fluence Open Core Classic Humbuckers, 6-String—MSRP: $337.99--MAP: $249.95

Fluence Open Core Classic Humbuckers, 7-String & 8-String—MSRP: $350.99--MAP: $259.95

Fluence Keith Merrow Custom Series Pickup Set, 6-String—MSRP: $364.99--MAP: $269.95

Fluence Keith Merrow Custom Series Pickup Set, 7-String & 8-String—MSRP: $377.99--MAP: $279.95

For more info, stop by fishman.com.