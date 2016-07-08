Frances Bean Cobain’s Ex-Husband Says He’s Keeping Kurt’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ Guitar

(Image credit: Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images)

Frances Bean Cobain—Kurt Cobain's 23-year-old daughter—got divorced back in March. She had been married to 31-year-old Isaiah Silva for a mere 21 months.

And while that's interesting enough in itself, things have taken a dramatic new twist in recent weeks. According to TMZ, Silva, the frontman of a band called the Eeries, says Frances Bean gave him Kurt Cobain’s heavily modified Martin D-18E guitar as a wedding gift.

This is, of course, the very guitar the Nirvana frontman played while filming the band’s legendary MTV Unplugged appearance just a few months before his death.

“It’s a treasured heirloom of the family,” Courtney Love, Frances Bean's mother, told TMZ while on an escalator at LAX. “It’s not [Silva’s] to take. We’re very close, and [Frances] never planned on doing that.” Love also referred to her daughter’s marriage as a “dangerous and toxic relationship.”

But wait, it gets stranger: Last week, Silva alleged that Sam Lutfi, a former manager of Love and Britney Spears, kidnapped him and stole his cellphone. Please stay tuned for updates.