FU-Tone Announces New Brass Block Upgrade for PRS Guitars

Made from the highest grade of resonate bell brass, the Sustain Brass Blocks are available for PRS SE and USA models.

FU-Tone has introduced new blocks for PRS Guitars. 

Made from the highest grade of resonate bell brass, the Sustain Brass Blocks are available for PRS SE and USA models for $59.95. FU-Tone Brass Blocks increase sustain, clarity, warmth and resonance. 

FU-Tone specializes in locking tremolo parts but also makes upgrades for Stratocasters, Les Pauls, Telecasters, acoustics and more.

For more information, head over to FU-Tone.com

PRS, Paul Reed Smith, SE, and S2 are registered trademarks of Paul Reed Smith. 