FU-Tone Announces New Brass Block Upgrade for PRS Guitars

FU-Tone has introduced new blocks for PRS Guitars.

Made from the highest grade of resonate bell brass, the Sustain Brass Blocks are available for PRS SE and USA models for $59.95. FU-Tone Brass Blocks increase sustain, clarity, warmth and resonance.

FU-Tone specializes in locking tremolo parts but also makes upgrades for Stratocasters, Les Pauls, Telecasters, acoustics and more.

For more information, head over to FU-Tone.com.

PRS, Paul Reed Smith, SE, and S2 are registered trademarks of Paul Reed Smith.