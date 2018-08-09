G&L Announces Skyhawk Reissue

G&L has announced a reissue of the Skyhawk, an Eighties-era double-cut guitar.

Like the original, the reissued Skyhawk features an arched pickguard shape, in addition to a reproduced CLF control plat, CLF knobs and a Dual Fulcrum Vibrato with CLF vibrato arm, as well as brass saddles and block.

The reissued Skyhawk also features three Leo Fender-designed MFD single-coil pickups with a mini-toggle expander switch.

The price of the reissued Skyhawk has yet to be determined.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to glguitars.com.