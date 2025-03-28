“Designed with the next generation of heavy metal guitarists in mind”: Jackson updates the American Series Soloist with fresh finishes and an all-time classic pickup combo

Jackson has refreshed its American Series line of Soloist Superstrat guitars for 2025.

Built in Fender’s Corona, CA factory, these high-performance shred machines are back with new finishes and pickup configurations and “designed with the next generation of heavy metal guitarists in mind”, according to the company.

Jackson launches the 2025 American Series with a hard riffing video featuring UK thrashers Pest Control, and absolutely no talking.

Presenting The 2025 American Series Soloist SL2 DX with Pest Control | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

The 2025 model lineup sees the return of the SL2 DX and SL2 DXHT. The HT stands for hardtail, while the SL2 DX has a Floyd Rose bridge. Both models see the return of the classic Seymour Duncan ’59 (neck) and JB (bridge) pickup configuration. That combo has graced countless albums and is a devastating combination in this style of guitar.

The most attention-grabbing new finish is Lemon Ice, available on the SL2 DX only, along with Snow White and Satin Black.

Image 1 of 3 Lemon Ice (Image credit: Jackson) Satin Black (Image credit: Jackson) Snow White (Image credit: Jackson)

The hardtail version comes in the new Satin Porsche Gray finish, a primer-style colorway, and Satin Black.

Beyond these tweaks, the American Series retains the classic Soloist specifications. The bound ebony fingerboards have mother-of-pearl sharkfin inlays, Luminlay side dots, and a compound 12”–16” radius.

The 24 jumbo frets are made of stainless steel, and the three-piece maple neck is reinforced with graphite rods. Necks on all models are painted the same finish as the body.

Although Jackson wasn’t the first to use a neck-through-body design, it really proved its worth for high-fret access and ease of shredding. These Soloists of course have neck-through construction, with the maple neck flanked by an alder body.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

The five-way pickup selector now offers these combinations: 1) bridge humbucker, 2) bridge outer coil and neck inner coil, 3) bridge and neck, 4) bridge inner coil and neck outer coil, 5) neck. This arrangement means that every position on the switch is hum-cancelling.

Being serious rock and metal machines, these guitars come with the only acceptable color of hardware: black. The (black) Floyd Rose 1500-series bridge on the SL2 DX is joined by a (black) locking nut, while the SL2 DXHT has a (black) Hipshot fixed bridge.

Both guitars get Gotoh locking MG-T tuning machines and Dunlop Dual-Locking strap buttons (black).

From the factory, the guitars are setup with shred-worthy 9–42 gauge strings.

The Jackson SL2DX retails for $2,449.99. The SL2DXHT retails for $2,399.99.

More information is available from Jackson.