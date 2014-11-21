Gear Review: Sonic Pipe Elbow 3-Watt Practice Amp

Like some other rock-star accessories, the Sonic Pipe practice amp looks like something you probably wouldn't be able to take on a plane.

It turns out it's a unique U.S.-made practice amp for under $50. I had to learn more.

The E-3.1 is part of Sonic Pipe's Elbow series of practice amps. If you're thinking the design looks strangely familiar, it might be because it is built from a PVC pipe fitting.

Up top is a 3-inch speaker, and the semi-closed bottom acts as a port. The insides consist of a 3-watt amp, a power/Gain knob, an input jack and a Brightness switch. The amp runs on two 9-volt batteries. Also included is a clear plastic speaker cover to protect the speaker when it's not in use.

There's really no right or wrong way to use it. On to the clips!

Clip 1: First things first; as guitarists we have to crank everything up and listen to the fuzz tone.

Clip 2: With the Brightness switched on and the volume on the amp and my guitar rolled back, things cleaned up well.

Clip 3: Flipped upside-down, I mic'd up the bottom port of the amp to get a dirty old radio sound.

Clip 4: By lifting the bottom port on and off a table I got a cool manual phaser/wah-wah tone.

Web: sonicpipeamps.com

Price: $40.95

