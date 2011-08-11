Gear Tour: August Burns Red Guitarist Brent Rambler

Pennsylvania's August Burns Red released their new album, Leveler, last month and are currently on the road as part of the Vans Warped Tour.

The guys in the band have been nice enough to send us some shots of their gear from the road, and explain why they've selected their instruments of choice. This time, it's ABR rhythm guitarist Brent Rambler.

"My setup is very simple and easy, which I love," said Brent. "I use all of this gear because, combined, I think it makes the best possible sound for the music we are playing."

For pictures and more info, check out the gallery below!

August Burns Red released Leveler on June 21, 2011 through Solid State Records. You can check out more from the band on their Facebook page.