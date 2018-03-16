Gibson Celebrates Chinese New Year with Year of the Dog Les Paul

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, which began February 16, Gibson recently unveiled a Custom Year of the Dog Les Paul.

The guitar features Chinese symbols and artwork themed around good fortune and luck, a Crimson Red finish and engraved gold appointments. It has an ultra lightweight solid mahogany body, with a two-piece maple top and a nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

The Year of the Dog Les Paul also has a 24.75" scale length, 22 historic medium-jumbo frets, a 12" fingerboard radius and a solid mahogany neck. It features a plated brass pick guard, an ABR-1 bridge, a gold finish and Kidney Gover tuning machines.

The Year of the Dog Les Paul is available now for $6,699.

For more info, head on over to gibson.com.