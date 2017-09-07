Gibson Introduces the Gibson Custom Slash Anaconda Burst Les Paul

Gibson recently unveiled a small line of Gibson Custom Slash Anaconda Burst Les Pauls, the first of the Gibson/Slash collaborations the company hinted at upon announcing his appointment as its Global Brand Ambassador.
Each of the guitars—which Slash has been showing off in prototype form throughout his performances with Guns N' Roses in 2016 and 2017—features an exclusive green Anaconda Burst finish, historic 1950s Les Paul construction and Slash's personal touches, including a custom Slash neck profile, Slash Signature humbuckers and Sprague Orange Drop capacitors.
Both the Flame Top and Plain Top models are available (25 each) signed by Slash but a greater quantity (250) of unsigned Plain Tops will be available as well.
For more info, stop by gibson.com.
SPECS
Neck
- Material—Solid Mahogany, Long Tenon, Hide Glue Fit
- Neck Profile—Custom Slash Taper, .910" depth at 1st fret, 1.05" depth at 12th fret
- Scale Length—24.75", 62.865cm
- Fingerboard Material—Solid Rosewood, Hide Glue Fit
- Fingerboard Radius—12"
- Number of Frets—22
- Frets—Historic Medium-Jumbo
- Nut Material—Nylon
- Nut Width—1.687", 42.85mm
- End of Board Width—2.240", 56.89mm
- Inlays—Cellulose Trapezoid
- Truss Rod—50s-Style Tubeless
Hardware
Finish—Gloss Nickel (Flame Top) or VOS Nickel (Plain Top)
Bridge—ABR-1
Tailpiece—Lightweight Aluminum
Tuning Machines—Single Band Kluson Deluxe
Pick Guard—Replica Laminated Acrylic (Uninstalled)
Control Knobs—Replica Butyrate Gold Top Hats
Switch Tip—Replica Catalin
Switch Washer—Replica Acrylic
Jack Plate Cover—Replica Laminated Acrylic
Electronics
Neck Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-1
Bridge Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-2
Controls—2 500K CTS Volume Pots, 2 500K CTS Tone Pots, Hand-Wired Harness with Sprague Orange Drop Capacitors, Switchcraft Toggle Switch