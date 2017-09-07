Gibson Introduces the Gibson Custom Slash Anaconda Burst Les Paul

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gibson)

Gibson recently unveiled a small line of Gibson Custom Slash Anaconda Burst Les Pauls, the first of the Gibson/Slash collaborations the company hinted at upon announcing his appointment as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Each of the guitars—which Slash has been showing off in prototype form throughout his performances with Guns N' Roses in 2016 and 2017—features an exclusive green Anaconda Burst finish, historic 1950s Les Paul construction and Slash's personal touches, including a custom Slash neck profile, Slash Signature humbuckers and Sprague Orange Drop capacitors.

Both the Flame Top and Plain Top models are available (25 each) signed by Slash but a greater quantity (250) of unsigned Plain Tops will be available as well.

For more info, stop by gibson.com.

SPECS

Neck

Material—Solid Mahogany, Long Tenon, Hide Glue Fit

Neck Profile—Custom Slash Taper, .910" depth at 1st fret, 1.05" depth at 12th fret

Scale Length—24.75", 62.865cm

Fingerboard Material—Solid Rosewood, Hide Glue Fit

Fingerboard Radius—12"

Number of Frets—22

Frets—Historic Medium-Jumbo

Nut Material—Nylon

Nut Width—1.687", 42.85mm

End of Board Width—2.240", 56.89mm

Inlays—Cellulose Trapezoid

Truss Rod—50s-Style Tubeless

Hardware

Finish—Gloss Nickel (Flame Top) or VOS Nickel (Plain Top)

Bridge—ABR-1

Tailpiece—Lightweight Aluminum

Tuning Machines—Single Band Kluson Deluxe

Pick Guard—Replica Laminated Acrylic (Uninstalled)

Control Knobs—Replica Butyrate Gold Top Hats

Switch Tip—Replica Catalin

Switch Washer—Replica Acrylic

Jack Plate Cover—Replica Laminated Acrylic

Electronics

Neck Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-1

Bridge Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-2

Controls—2 500K CTS Volume Pots, 2 500K CTS Tone Pots, Hand-Wired Harness with Sprague Orange Drop Capacitors, Switchcraft Toggle Switch

