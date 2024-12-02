Guitar Center return policy: Worried about buying a guitar online? Here’s everything you need to know about the retail giant’s return policy

You've purchased a new guitar from Guitar Center (great!), but for some reason, you've realized it’s not really what you expected (not so great). Or, perhaps, you haven't taken the plunge yet but you're eyeing some snazzy new guitar gear, and are worried that you'll be stuck with it if you don't like it.

The good news is, this isn't the case. As Guitar Center's return policy states (and I quote), “If you’re not satisfied, neither are we.” So, what are the ins and outs of returning gear to Guitar Center? And, most importantly, are all types of gear eligible?

Guitar Center has a 45-day satisfaction guarantee (with the usual terms and conditions, of course). According to the retailer, “If for any reason you’re not completely satisfied with your purchase, simply return it in its original condition within the return period and we’ll give you a full refund of the purchase price, excluding shipping and handling charges.”

There are two ways to return a product. If you're visiting a Guitar Center or live near one, you can return your item (whether it was bought in-store or online) in person. Simply print a copy of your order confirmation email or take the packing slip you received with your order, and “credit will be issued immediately.”

By doing this, you avoid paying return shipping charges (which is always a bonus) and won’t need a return authorization code.

If an in-person return isn’t possible, you can ship your item back to Guitar Center. However, to do this, you’ll need a return authorization code, which you can obtain by emailing service@guitarcenter.com or calling 1-866-498-7882. Guitar Center promises that “your refund will be promptly processed when we have confirmed that your returned item meets these requirements.”

Now, let’s talk T&Cs. If you purchased a vintage instrument, it must be returned within three days of purchase. Additionally, there’s a list of products that cannot be returned:

“Clearance items, items identified as non-returnable, discontinued items, Apple hardware, computers, opened software, electronic software downloads, books, CDs, videos, vinyl records, turntable cartridges, tubes, in ear buds, earplugs and in ear monitors, fog fluid, harmonicas, cleaning products, special orders – both custom/special orders and items we don’t stock.”

It’s also important to note that any Apple products that have been opened incur a 10% restocking fee.

Guitar Center also makes it clear that they have the “sole discretion” to “limit or suspend return privileges for customers who abuse or attempt to violate our return policy.” This applies to customers with a history of excessive returns or who attempt to return items that are no longer in brand-new condition.

For more information about specific cases, head to Guitar Center’s official return policy page.

