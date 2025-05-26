Here's the 5 pieces of guitar gear you should consider buying first in this year's Guitar Center Memorial Day sale – starting from $129

The Memorial Day guitar sales are firing on all cylinders this year, and we’ve been on the hunt for the best deals to help you upgrade your musical gear. Guitar Center just entered the fray with an epic sale of its own. Their Memorial Day sale offers up to 35% off a great range of guitar gear.

Whether you're in the market for a brand-new, gig-worthy six-string or looking to enhance your rig because you deserve it, now is the perfect time to shop.

We’ve scoured the sale to bring you the best deals available, carefully listing them below to help you make the most informed choices. Don’t miss out, head over to Guitar Center to explore the full range of offers, and check out our curated list to snag the deals that we are sure will fit your musical needs perfectly.

Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s: Save $419!

First of all, there's a whopping $419 off the rather unique Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s in Translucent Fuchsia. This is a gorgeous single-cut that plays just as good as it looks, and is a firm favorite with all of us at Guitar World.

Fender Player II Jazzmaster: Save £130!

For Fender fans, we've found a sizable $130 off the Fender Player II Jazzmaster. It’s a limited edition guitar and we can’t get enough of that stunning Racing Green finish, especially at the sale price of $699.

Gretsch G5210-P90 Electromatic Jet: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Guitar Center It's not got the biggest discount, but this Gretsch G5210-P90 was too stunning to overlook this week. At Guitar Center this brilliant budget single cut has got a nice $75 reduction, giving you transparent tones from the dual P90s, and a comfortable thin 'U' profile neck that will handle a range of playing styles with ease.

Line 6 POD Express: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Guitar Center Probably one of our favorite deals we've seen this Memorial Day, a cool $50 off the Line 6 POD Express is sensational value for money if you're looking for a new practice tool. An entire rig in a tiny footprint, jam-packed with quality tones from the HX series, it can work as a travel rig, practice tool, or even for playing live. You can also use it as an audio interface, which for just north of $100 is an absolute steal. Read more: Line 6 POD Express review

Martin Special D: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Guitar Center The Martin Special D is, in our opinion, the perfect mid-range acoustic. The Special D is a limited edition version of the popular D-10 acoustic, which means all solid wood construction, mortis and tenon neck joint, as well as an ebony bridge and fingerboard. With a huge $200 reduction in the Memorial Day sale at Guitar Center, the price comes down well below the $1k mark, making it an exceptional value for money.

Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%

Save some serious cash at Guitar Center. Until May 29th, you can save up to 35% on a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Blackstar, and more. So, whether your rig needs an upgrade or you'd just like something new, GC is where it's at this Memorial Day.

