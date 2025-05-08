“It's the unpredictability and suddenness of the tariffs. Companies do not have the time to plan, adapt or evolve”: Guitar industry leaders meet in Washington D.C. to advocate for the market as it braces for the “devastating” effects of the Trump tariffs

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

Representatives from some of the States' biggest guitar brands are in D.C. to meet with members of the Ways and Means Committee in an effort to mitigate the impact of the tariffs

A wall of Fender guitars
(Image credit: Francois Lochon/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A group of guitar industry leaders has reportedly traveled to Washington D.C. with the intention of mitigating the impact of Trump's tariffs on the musical instrument market.

The delegation, which, according to reports by Guitar.com, includes NAMM CEO, John Mlynczak; Gibson’s Erin Salmon; Martin’s John McElroy; Fender Executive Vice President of Product, Justin Norvell; PRS Director of Supply Chain, Meghan Efland; and Taylor Guitars Director of Sustainability, Scott Paul, has already met with Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty, with plans in place to continue advocating for the industry.

“The consensus is these tariffs can be really devastating for our industry and it's devastating in several ways,” asserts Mlynczak in an upcoming Guitar World interview.

“It's not just the sudden costs that will have to be figured out by companies individually, but it's also the disruption of supply chains. It's the unpredictability, uncertainty, and the suddenness of the tariffs. Companies do not have the time to plan, adapt, evolve or make any changes.

“We are leading a small delegation in D.C. to specifically meet with the Ways and Means Committee members [the government body which shapes fiscal legislation including taxes, tariffs, and social service programs] and to lobby against tariffs.”

NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak speaks on stage during The NAMM Show 2024 at Anaheim Convention Center on January 25, 2024 in Anaheim, California

NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak (Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Mlynczak issued a statement on the Trump tariffs and its impact on the U.S. music products industry, and urged the administration to “exempt musical instruments and accessories, along with materials used to manufacture musical products”.

Both boutique and legacy brands have voiced their concerns – with the impact on most companies already being felt. Moody’s downgraded Fender's credit rating, with the analyst taking the new tariffs into account.

Electro-Harmonix founder Mike Matthews highlighted that not purchasing from abroad isn't an option for most States-based gear companies – while Morgan Amps has confirmed the “Trump tax” will have a noticeable knock-on effect on the price of its amps.

“The most important thing people can do right now is [to] call your member of Congress,” Mlynczak insists. “We are hearing from our lobby firm that [it's] the way the automakers and Apple have gotten exclusions, [as] there's no process for exclusions yet. We are hearing that it's because of pressure on Congress.

“When you pressure your member of Congress, even though there's no bill and there's no process for Congress, that member of Congress can take that pressure and push it on their other folks, internally in D.C.”

Guitar World's full interview with NAMM CEO John Mlynczak will be published later this month.

