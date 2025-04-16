“These measures threaten the economic and cultural impact of U.S.-made musical instruments”: NAMM president responds to Trump's tariffs – urgently urging the administration to exempt the musical instrument market

As Donald Trump's tariffs continue to trigger shockwaves in markets across the globe, the musical instrument market is requesting an exemption in an effort to sustain the U.S. music products industry, which largely depends on instrument production and manufacturing in other countries, as well as sourcing raw materials that aren't available in the United States.

Trump's administration argues that the tariffs were implemented to help domestic U.S. manufacturers, due to what has been deemed “a lack of reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships” which makes it increasingly difficult for U.S.-based manufacturers to sell to other markets – constituting “an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States.”

The President and CEO of The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), John Mlynczak, has since responded to Trump's tariffs, urging the administration to “exempt musical instruments and accessories, along with materials used to manufacture musical products”.

“The negative effects of these measures threaten the economic and cultural impact of U.S.-made musical instruments and accessories,” the statement reads, “as well as cause our U.S. music products industry to lose its global competitive advantage in producing high-quality products, especially at professional and entry levels.”

The statement continues by saying that the 90-day pause – until July 9 – on reciprocal tariffs announced last week via an executive order is a “welcomed measure”. However, the continued “unpredictability” of these tariff actions has caused major disruption for companies and made it difficult for them to react “in a meaningful way.”

“The back-and-forth raising of tariffs between the U.S. and Chinese governments that we have witnessed this past week will have serious business implications and create consumer turmoil for the music products industry. The effects of these sudden and unpredictable tariff actions will have a long-term effect on musicians worldwide.”

Mlynczak also confirmed that last week, NAMM sent a letter in support of U.S.-based acoustic stringed instrument manufacturers, in an effort to dissuade the U.S. Secretary of Commerce from imposing additional tariffs on important tonewoods.

“These tonewoods are often impossible to grow in the U.S., and they are used to create many iconic music products for American brands.”

Fender is one of the many guitar companies that have been impacted by the Trump tariffs (Image credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

In a previous statement, Mlynczak pointed out that “the share of all U.S. imports from China is 13.4%, the music products industry’s China imports are 43%. Vietnam is 4.2% overall, while the music products industry is 26%.”

Boutique and legacy guitar brands alike are currently struggling to adjust to the new tariffs. Fender’s credit rating was recently downgraded by Moody’s, with operating costs speculated to rise by $20 million, while Morgan Amps has also stated that the new tariffs will add up to $1,000 to the price of its amp heads.

Amid the escalating trade war, a new documentary, released by a state-run Chinese TV network, appears to confirm that the President-endorsed Trump Guitars are being manufactured in China.