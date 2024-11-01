“The most disgusting pitch-shifting pedal I’ve ever had”: Introducing the Noise Pedal – a “new take on the iconic Whammy sound” that transforms your guitar tone into a nightmare

Metalcore group Alpha Wolf and Tallon Electric have bottled some nightmarish Whammy pedal effects into a stompbox that has parameters for Chaos and Panic

Alpha Wolf x Tallon Electric The Noise
(Image credit: Tallon Electric)

From Gojira’s pick scrapes to Knocked Loose’s hell tone and beyond, horrid noises are crucial ingredients to stank face-inducing modern metal riffage.

There’s a plethora of ways to achieve such tones, but Australian metalcore band Alpha Wolf have sought to make such nightmarish sounds more accessible than ever – and their answer lies in the brand-new 'The Noise' pedal.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.