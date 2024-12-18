“Create the perfect loop”: Mooer stokes the compact looper market with the GL100 – an AI-equipped looper/drum pedal that's less than $150

The space-saving stompbox boasts 300 minutes of looping time, an AI-powered drum machine, and dual footswitch controls alongside comprehensive features to rival the likes of Boss and TC Electronic

Mooer GL100
(Image credit: Mooer)

Mooer has further stoked the increasing competition that is currently taking place in the compact looper market by throwing the kitchen sink at its new feature-laden GL100 Looper & Drum Station.

Based loosely around the template of the MVP3 Loop Station, it’s headlined by 300 minutes of total loop time, a new 1.3” circular touchscreen that looks incredibly intuitive, and a memory slot count that reaches triple figures.

