NAMM 2025: rumors, predictions and breaking news from the world’s biggest guitar gear show

With the likes of Fender, Gibson and Marshall returning to Anaheim at long last, this year’s event is set to be the biggest in five years – with secrets and surprises to match

NAMM 2025 poster with pictures of Misha Mansoor&#039;s custom Jackson Surfcaster, a yellow DigiTech Whammy, and Mick Thomson playing an ESP guitar
(Image credit: ESP/Misha Mansoor/DigiTech)
NAMM 2025 is rapidly approaching, and with it, a tidal wave of fresh guitar gear announcements, celebrity appearances and exhaustive reporting from Guitar World.

The world’s biggest trade show for the music gear industry, the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show has been running since 1902 – long before the electric guitar was even born.

