NAMM 2025: rumors, predictions and breaking news from the world’s biggest guitar gear show

NAMM 2025 is rapidly approaching, and with it, a tidal wave of fresh guitar gear announcements, celebrity appearances and exhaustive reporting from Guitar World.

The world’s biggest trade show for the music gear industry, the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show has been running since 1902 – long before the electric guitar was even born.

This year’s festivities take place from January 21-25, making this the longest NAMM Show yet, with two extra days of events before the show proper kicks off on January 23.

2025’s edition is being touted as something of a return to form for NAMM, which was once the most important event in the guitar gear calendar, but has struggled to regain a foothold since Covid took its toll on the entire concept of the trade show.

Fresh-faced NAMM CEO John Mlynczak, who started in the role in May 2023, has been working hard to change that, however, convincing major industry players – including Fender, Gibson and Marshall – to refocus their efforts on the show, and build on the warm reception to 2024’s event.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how it all plays out. Fender and Gibson, for example, have giant meeting room spaces rather than floor exhibits – it hints at a return to the media and dealer focus of NAMMs of yore.

All of which gives more potential airtime to the brands who are exhibiting on the showfloor, as we saw at last year’s event, with the likes of Ibanez, ESP and Ernie Ball hoovering up much of the coverage.

As per usual, we’ll have feet on the ground at the glamorous-ish Anaheim Convention Center, with grizzled NAMM vet Mike Astley-Brown and first-timer Matt Owen pounding the well-worn carpets in the quest of all that is good and gear-y.

But the show doesn’t begin when the doors open. Oh no: the show begins now, with our comprehensive guide to all the happenings from the major industry players. The rumors circulating the interwebs. Cryptic teasers we’ve sourced from our, erm, sources. Our own predictions, based on trends, prevailing winds and an old magic 8-ball we found in Mike’s desk.

But most importantly, we’ll be bringing you all the news that’s breaking in the run-up to the show. Keep this page pinned/bookmarked/favorited, because we’ll be updating it right through to the end of January 2025 when the dust has settled and we can figure out what the hell just happened and what the state of the gear industry looks like in 2025. And, of course, how badly drained our bank accounts are going to look by the end of it.

So, without further ago, here’s all the NAMM 2025 rumors, predictions and breaking news you need to know, all in one place. See you in Anaheim…

NAMM 2025: Electric guitar news

Fender's American Professional II Series could be due a refresh and/or a rebrand in 2025. (Image credit: Fender)

Misha Mansoor's Custom Shop Jackson Surfcaster: we want a signature model. And we want it now. (Image credit: Misha Mansoor)

At NAMM 2024, Yamaha unveiled the Pacifica Professional range, which blew away every member of the GW team who came into contact with it. Could we see some of its features trickle down into more affordable Pacificas? Those Neve pickups are something special. And then there’s the small matter of Matteo Mancuso, whose unwavering loyalty to the Revstar can’t have gone unnoticed at Yamaha HQ… right?

unveiled the Pacifica Professional range, which blew away every member of the GW team who came into contact with it. Could we see some of its features trickle down into more affordable Pacificas? Those Neve pickups are something special. And then there’s the small matter of Matteo Mancuso, whose unwavering loyalty to the Revstar can’t have gone unnoticed at Yamaha HQ… right? A very happy 50th birthday to ESP , which is celebrating five decades of boundary-pushing Japanese guitar design. As per previous NAMMs, the company will be showcasing its latest wares via its ESP Presents livestream, which takes place on January 16. The firm is promising “best yet” LTD Deluxe models, plus new Signature Series guitars. Could we finally see the grand unveiling of a Mick Thomson model?

, which is celebrating five decades of boundary-pushing Japanese guitar design. As per previous NAMMs, the company will be showcasing its latest wares via its ESP Presents livestream, which takes place on January 16. The firm is promising “best yet” LTD Deluxe models, plus new Signature Series guitars. Could we finally see the grand unveiling of a Mick Thomson model? NAMM 2024 saw the launch of Rabea Massaad’s eagerly awaited Ernie Ball Music Man signature Sabre. The Vower guitarist has already confirmed a budget Sterling version is underway – but will it arrive in time for the show?

Could we at long last see an ESP signature model for Slipknot's #7? (Image credit: Fishman)

PRS Guitars won’t officially be exhibiting at NAMM this year. But the firm will be sponsoring events and stages and sneaking its products onto various booths. Paul Reed Smith’s band, Eightlock, will even be performing on Thursday night. But what you want to know about is the new guitars, and being the 40th anniversary of PRS, the company will be reintroducing older models, but brought bang up to date with its latest guitar-making techniques and appointments. And there will be the usual spec overhauls of existing models, too.

won’t officially be exhibiting at NAMM this year. But the firm will be sponsoring events and stages and sneaking its products onto various booths. Paul Reed Smith’s band, Eightlock, will even be performing on Thursday night. But what you want to know about is the new guitars, and being the 40th anniversary of PRS, the company will be reintroducing older models, but brought bang up to date with its latest guitar-making techniques and appointments. And there will be the usual spec overhauls of existing models, too. From what we’ve heard, Reverend’s plans are all over the map: more single-pickup models, unique pickup configurations, tons of basses, Floyd Roses as far as the eye can see – and a more traditional version of its spookiest model. Plus a new signature for an artist who performed at the show last year. A busy one, then.

NAMM 2025: Effects pedal news

A Whammy… in yellow?! It could only be MonoNeon's… (Image credit: DigiTech)

TC Electronic's Plethora X1 will be on display at the show for the first time. Your move, Line 6… (Image credit: TC Electronic)

The Fart Pedal – yes, that Fart Pedal – has a booth this year. It’s hard to know where else the firm can take the concept, but heck, we’re fascinated to see/smell.

– yes, that Fart Pedal – has a booth this year. It’s hard to know where else the firm can take the concept, but heck, we’re fascinated to see/smell. With the launch of the all-conquering BigSky MX reverb pedal back in April 2024, surely we could see a similar treatment for another long-serving Strymon design. *cough* TimeLine *cough*

design. *cough* TimeLine *cough* Similarly, Electro-Harmonix took its POG Polyphonic Octave Generator into its 3rd generation in 2024, adding a screen and features culled from the EHX back catalog. Could we see the format make its way to other pedals, and usher in a new era for the storied NYC FX co? And, as with Strymon, we could see a multi-function delay – a Canyon-meets-Deluxe Memory Man – fitting the bill. Forgive us if we’re repeating ourselves (delay joke).

took its POG Polyphonic Octave Generator into its 3rd generation in 2024, adding a screen and features culled from the EHX back catalog. Could we see the format make its way to other pedals, and usher in a new era for the storied NYC FX co? And, as with Strymon, we could see a multi-function delay – a Canyon-meets-Deluxe Memory Man – fitting the bill. Forgive us if we’re repeating ourselves (delay joke). The last pedal we saw from Eventide was its wild Jack White collab, the Knife Drop – a sub-octave fuzz and analog synth powerhouse. We know the company has some loyal users… We’d love to see some more collaborative innovations down the line.

was its wild Jack White collab, the Knife Drop – a sub-octave fuzz and analog synth powerhouse. We know the company has some loyal users… We’d love to see some more collaborative innovations down the line. Now the hype machine has died down just a little for the Nano Cortex, will Neural DSP be sharing something a little more in-between sized? A Medium Cortex, if you will.

NAMM 2025: Guitar amp news

It feels like an entire generation of players have come and gone since the last major Marshall amp release. That long drought could be about to come to an end at NAMM… (Image credit: Marshall)

It’s been a long time coming, but Marshall will finally have some new amps for its first NAMM show in five years. We’re promised hand-built amps and “several new products” new to the portfolio. We know the company’s new CEO has big plans for everything from digital combos to modelers and mods, so this will be a significant statement of intent.

will finally have some new amps for its first NAMM show in five years. We’re promised hand-built amps and “several new products” new to the portfolio. We know the company’s new CEO has big plans for everything from digital combos to modelers and mods, so this will be a significant statement of intent. The Spark 2 dropped this year. So we might see that tech make its way to the rest of the Positive Grid portfolio. Spark 2 Mini, perhaps?

portfolio. Spark 2 Mini, perhaps? In Blackstar news, all-star gun-slinger Doug Aldrich was spotted using prototypes of a mystery head from the firm on The Dead Daisies’ UK tour this year. Could a signature model be incoming?

news, all-star gun-slinger Doug Aldrich was spotted using prototypes of a mystery head from the firm on The Dead Daisies’ UK tour this year. Could a signature model be incoming? Mesa/Boogie recently brought back the legendary Mark IIC+, and with parent company Gibson set to have a presence at this year’s show, we wouldn’t mind a few more classic reissues. Maybe even a signature amp or two.

recently brought back the legendary Mark IIC+, and with parent company Gibson set to have a presence at this year’s show, we wouldn’t mind a few more classic reissues. Maybe even a signature amp or two. The last Orange release was a compact solid-state combo for Orianthi, so we can reasonably expect the Aussie virtuoso to make an appearance at the show. As for new products, we can’t say anything… yet…

NAMM 2025: Acoustic guitar news

We can expect a new Taylor Guitars headstock soon to accompany a radically new range (or so we've heard). (Image credit: Future)

Guitar innovation from Taylor Guitars chief Andy Powers never seems to slow down. We hear he’s been at it again with a new design that expands Taylor’s sonic palette enough to warrant a new headstock and logo.

chief Andy Powers never seems to slow down. We hear he’s been at it again with a new design that expands Taylor’s sonic palette enough to warrant a new headstock and logo. Rumor has it that Martin will unveil its 3 Millionth guitar, and based on the brand’s history of show-stopping 2M and 2.5M guitars, it’s bound to pull a few eyeballs at the show. Here’s hoping for a few more museum-esque exhibits, too, along the lines of the smashed Hateful Eight guitar that went on public show at NAMM 2024.

will unveil its 3 Millionth guitar, and based on the brand’s history of show-stopping 2M and 2.5M guitars, it’s bound to pull a few eyeballs at the show. Here’s hoping for a few more museum-esque exhibits, too, along the lines of the smashed Hateful Eight guitar that went on public show at NAMM 2024. Breedlove will be dropping a new collection of guitars, promising “artistry, cutting-edge design and our commitment to superior sound”.

NAMM 2025: Pickups and accessories