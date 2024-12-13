“Unlimited looping for endless ideas”: Can Zoom beat Boss and TC Electronic at their own game and conquer the compact looper game with its latest MultiStomp pedal?

Featuring a host of new features, effects, and intuitive controls, the latest MultiStomp pedal wants to make the art form of looping easier than ever

Zoom MS-90LP+
(Image credit: Zoom Audio)

Zoom is attempting to conquer the compact looper pedal market and beat Boss and TC Electronic at their own game with the MS-90LP+ – a hugely feature-packed pedal that aims to inject limitlessness into guitar looping.

Benefitting from high-quality audio via 32-bit processing and “advanced analog circuitry”, it offers 13 hours of total capacity and 90 minutes of recording per loop. That means it can handle a full setlist in one fell swoop.

