“This pickup could have come out of a late-’50s Gibson. If you had a guitar from that era with these pickups, everyone would be like, ‘Wow. That’s a badass-sounding Les Paul’”: How Adam “Nolly” Getgood and Bare Knuckle reinvented the PAF for a new era

Features
By
( )
published

Gibson’s PAF has to be the most-cloned pickup of all time, but what if it was used as a launching pad for a humbucker with more oomph? Getgood and Tim Mills of Bare Knuckle might just have the answer with the PolyPaf

Adam &quot;Nolly&quot; Getgood Poses with his custom T-styles: his new collaboration with Bare Knuckle brings us a PAF-alike with more output, designed for the player of today&#039;s tone preferences.
(Image credit: Josefa Torres)

It’s a cliche of product marketing to claim that a new piece of gear is ‘revolutionary’. But so much of the gear we use and love as players is really built upon sounds that we already love from classic recordings – and if you want to bring something new to the table, here the name of the game is to take what was inspirational about sounds from the past and carefully prune away their shortcomings and limitations while retaining the sonic soul of the original.

Tim Mills of Bare Knuckle Pickups is an expert in subtly (and not so subtly) tweaking the ingredients in established electric guitar pickup designs to produce something magical: classic at heart but new in spirit and application.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jamie Dickson
Jamie Dickson

Jamie Dickson is Editor-in-Chief of Guitarist magazine, Britain's best-selling and longest-running monthly for guitar players. He started his career at the Daily Telegraph in London, where his first assignment was interviewing blue-eyed soul legend Robert Palmer, going on to become a full-time author on music, writing for benchmark references such as 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die and Dorling Kindersley's How To Play Guitar Step By Step. He joined Guitarist in 2011 and since then it has been his privilege to interview everyone from B.B. King to St. Vincent for Guitarist's readers, while sharing insights into scores of historic guitars, from Rory Gallagher's '61 Strat to the first Martin D-28 ever made.