“I wanted the PolyPafs to be true players’ pickups”: Bare Knuckle and Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood look to give PAF-style pickups a modern twist with new signature set

The vintage-voiced humbuckers have been tweaked to work with low-tuned modern metal music, and promise a dynamic and versatile tonality

Bare Knuckle Polypaf Pickups
Bare Knuckle has unveiled its second set of signature humbuckers for modern progressive metal maestro Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

The PolyPaf pickups follow the Polymath set from 2021, and are designed to unite classic PAF-inspired humbucking tones with modern sensibilities.

