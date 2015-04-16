Guitarist Michael Hermes, 14, Demos Kiesel/Carvin Guitars' Jason Becker "Numbers" Tribute Model — Video

Below, check out a recently posted holdover from the 2015 Winter NAMM Show.

It's a video of young guitarist Michael Hermes demoing Kiesel Guitars/Carvin Guitars' new Jason Becker "Numbers" Tribute model at the Kiesel/Carvin NAMM booth at the January show.

Says Jeff Kiesel on the company's Facebook page:

"I'm excited to announce that [Kiesel/Carvin] and Michael are now working together! Michael may very well be the youngest endorser to grace our roster. His weapon of choice [is the] Carvin CT624T carved-top guitar.

"For the past eight years, Michael has played at various venues throughout the Northwest, alongside some very seasoned and well-known musicians and onstage with the Portland School of Rock.

"At 14, Michael is an accomplished musician and songwriter. He plays classical guitar (studying under Scott Kritzer), electric guitar and piano and writes music on the keyboard. His influences include Hans Zimmer, Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert, Jeff Beck and Andrés Segovia."

For more information about this guitar, visit its page on carvinguitars.com. For more about Michael Hermes, follow him on Facebook.