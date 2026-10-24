Who was the first artist to get their own signature guitar from Gibson? Test your knowledge of one of the most iconic guitar brands with our quiz

What is there to say about Gibson? In the sphere of guitar manufacturing it’s matched only by Fender in ubiquity, innovation, and sheer impact.

The Les Paul, the SG, the Flying V, the Explorer, the ES-335... if you were to look up a generic image of a guitar, chances are pretty damn high it’d be one of those – the Stratocaster is all that can compete with them for that title, really.

Gibsons have been played by anybody and everybody. If you’re here, you know plenty of the names, plenty of the records and songs each model is synonymous with, and some of the more legendary examples of each model...

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

The company’s history, however, is full of twists and turns – iconic now, some of the above models were flops upon their release, while others fell out of favor (and production) for periods. Some of the maker’s biggest inventions, meanwhile, came from unlikely places and people.

So, how well do you know this most storied of guitar brands? The legendary guitarists who played those models, the forward-thinking engineers who designed them, and the features that helped make them synonymous with the instrument itself?

Test your knowledge in our quiz below.