Which artist collaborated with Fender on its first-ever signature guitar? Clue: it was a Stratocaster – and it wasn’t Yngwie… Test your knowledge of the legendary guitar maker with our quiz

Fender is a company with a fascinating history – controversial eras, personnel shuffles, innovations that didn’t quite work out. But its consistency and constant presence really has no peer. Its two tentpole models have never gone out of production, something that can’t be said of some of its chief rival’s most iconic creations.

Listing all the legends who’ve wielded Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters, Mustangs, and Jaguars would put you to sleep, but there’s a rich history of non-household names whose unique, challenging asks of the company forced it to innovate. Fender’s consistent presence hasn’t also meant stasis.

So, how well do you know this titan of the guitar industry? The players and designers – famous and more obscure – who ushered in new eras for the firm, and the products that have pushed its boundaries? Test your knowledge in our quiz below.

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