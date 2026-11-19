The story of PRS Guitars is one of those irresistible “started from the bottom” sagas.

Before he started the company that bears his initials, luthier Paul Reed Smith started out by winning over a handful of initially skeptical star players with his builds. But even their testimonials couldn’t persuade established guitar brands to take him and his designs onboard. And so began PRS Guitars.

From those humble beginnings, PRS has risen to become a third totemic guitar-maker, the only one that can hold a candle in ubiquity and influence to Fender, Gibson, and the companies under their respective umbrellas. In 2022 and 2023, it beat them all – the more affordable, SE version of its John Mayer signature model, the Silver Sky, outsold every other electric guitar on Reverb.com.

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Of course, there are controversies. Though, unlike its two chief competitors, PRS hasn’t launched legal broadsides at rivals, its builds remain polarizing – some say they lack character, sonically and visually, or charge that they’re exclusively for the proverbial “blues dentists” of the world. To this, Smith said in an interview earlier this year, “I didn’t know Carlos Santana and John Mayer were dentists”. Touché.

Whether its creations are your speed or not, PRS Guitars has one of the most fascinating histories of any brand in the guitar sphere, and its impact on the industry – especially in recent years – has been enormous.

So, how well do you know PRS? The innovations, and the people who made it the titan that it is today? Test your knowledge in our quiz below.