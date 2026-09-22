They’re the biggest band of all time, with record sales, musical influence, and cultural impact that I don’t really need to get into. Water is wet, etc. Go behind the legendary records and the songs you’ve heard a million times, though, and there’s so much to learn.

Aside from the incredible songwriting – the mind-blowing harmonies and hooks – the Beatles were always at the cutting edge of music technology. And if the tech wasn’t there yet, the band and those who worked with them often simply pushed it ahead themselves.

From the time some cash started to roll in from their first hits, the Fab Four prided themselves on getting top-of-the-line instruments, and as big guitar makers began to realize that the quartet were almost single-handedly driving the sale of millions of guitars, a few began to jockey to get prototypes and new designs into their hands. Why wouldn’t they?

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All of those guitars – the showroom floor standouts and the futuristic models displayed for the public for the first time by the world’s biggest band – helped the Beatles make history. But how well do you know these guitars, and where and when they were used? Test your knowledge with our quiz below.