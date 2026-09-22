In 1968, Eric Clapton gave George Harrison a Les Paul named Lucy – but when was it made? Test your Beatles guitar knowledge with our quiz
How well do you know the Beatles’ guitars?
They’re the biggest band of all time, with record sales, musical influence, and cultural impact that I don’t really need to get into. Water is wet, etc. Go behind the legendary records and the songs you’ve heard a million times, though, and there’s so much to learn.
Aside from the incredible songwriting – the mind-blowing harmonies and hooks – the Beatles were always at the cutting edge of music technology. And if the tech wasn’t there yet, the band and those who worked with them often simply pushed it ahead themselves.
From the time some cash started to roll in from their first hits, the Fab Four prided themselves on getting top-of-the-line instruments, and as big guitar makers began to realize that the quartet were almost single-handedly driving the sale of millions of guitars, a few began to jockey to get prototypes and new designs into their hands. Why wouldn’t they?
All of those guitars – the showroom floor standouts and the futuristic models displayed for the public for the first time by the world’s biggest band – helped the Beatles make history. But how well do you know these guitars, and where and when they were used? Test your knowledge with our quiz below.
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Jackson is Operations Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
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