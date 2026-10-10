Comfortably Numb is considered David Gilmour’s greatest achievement, but it features another guitar player as well. Who is it? Test your knowledge with our Pink Floyd guitar quiz
How well do you know Pink Floyd: the legendary gear, the iconic songs, and the guitarists who lent them an occasional hand along the way? Test your knowledge in our quiz
Though they eschewed the formal label, Pink Floyd were a lowercase ‘p’ progressive rock band in the truest sense. They pushed buttons and boundaries – selling records by the tens of millions entirely on their own terms.
At the forefront was David Gilmour, a new kind of guitar hero. With him came no tales of debauchery, no flamboyance, windmills, or capes.
He had plenty of moments in the spotlight, sure, but his solos were stunning exercises in control – not a note out of place, each one serving its purpose. His touch was and is unmistakable, his tone – even in its aggressive moments – delicate and perfectly articulated.
The equipment Gilmour used has also become the stuff of legend. Though he views even his guitars as “tools of the trade”, one of his six-strings became the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction – by a factor of more than two – earlier this year, never mind the many pedals that have been modeled after his sound.
There were also others. Syd Barrett, Pink Floyd’s enigmatic founder and original singer/guitarist, whose playing style was, if not virtuosic, groundbreaking and one-of-one; and, of course, Roger Waters, their bassist, outspoken lyricist, and occasional guitarist.
So, how well do you know Pink Floyd? The legendary gear, the iconic songs, and the guitarists who lent them an occasional hand along the way? Test your knowledge in our quiz below.
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Jackson is Operations Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
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