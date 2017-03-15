HeadRush Debuts First Product, the HeadRush Pedalboard. Watch the Demo

(Image credit: HeadRush)

HeadRush has announced its debut product, the HeadRush Pedalboard. From the company:

HeadRush, an innovative new manufacturer of next generation guitar products, today announced their first product, the HeadRush Pedalboard.

Featuring a finely tuned quad-core processor and powered by its exclusive Eleven HD Expanded DSP software, the HeadRush Pedalboard delivers the most versatile, realistic-sounding and responsive amplifier, cabinet, microphone and FX models ever found in a floorboard guitar FX processor.

Created by the original team that brought you Eleven, the HeadRush Pedalboard delivers a new generous and diverse offering of classic vintage and modern amp and FX models, including exclusive original boutique effects that can’t be found anywhere else, as well as the ability to load your own custom impulse response (IR) files.

Whether guitarists are looking for a classic warm vintage amp with natural tube drive, wide ambient stereo delay textures with infinite feedback, or the heaviest of heavy djent tone, the HeadRush Pedalboard covers it all and everything between!

The HeadRush Pedalboard also delivers long-awaited exclusive features that can’t be found on any other processor in its class, including gapless preset switching, a looper with over 20 minutes of record time, the ability to peel off loop layers in the reverse order they were added, and much more.

The HeadRush Pedalboard is housed in a rugged, road-ready steel chassis and it features twelve footswitches with their own OLED displays that are easily viewable from all angles. The heart of the HeadRush Pedalboard is the 7-inch touch display and its guitarist-oriented user interface, enabling guitarists to touch, swipe, and drag-and-drop to instantly create and edit their rigs in an unprecedented realistic and intuitive way. The large display also gives ultra-clear feedback when performing live; especially when making slight changes to your tone using the ‘Hands-Free Mode.’

“The HeadRush Pedalboard is a dream come true for guitarists!” said product manager Walter Skorupski, “Using the touch screen is a truly organic experience that’s so familiar and natural to guitarists; making it easy to just jump right in and create amazing sounding rigs in seconds. This is a real game changer, and we can’t wait to hear the tones that guitarists are going to create!”

U.S. retail price is $999.

You can watch the company's video demo below. For more information, visit HeadRushElectronics.com.