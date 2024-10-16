“Jeff Beck gave me his gold J Rockett Archer, based on the Klon. That can never leave”: Featuring a Joe Bonamassa wah and an overdrive gifted by Beck himself, Carmen Vandenberg’s pedalboard is a tour de force of tone

The Bones UK and Morrissey guitarist is one of the most exacting tone connoisseurs in the game, with some quietly radical picks and some familiar favorites

Carmen Vandenberg
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

When Carmen Vandenberg last spoke with Total Guitar she was still undecided as to what she wanted for her touring pedalboard – but what she did know was that this was no fly-in setup, a drive, a delay and a reverb pedal to get through a quick set.

No, she was going all-in, mooting two 'boards. While she likes to shake things up a bit, to cover the different electric guitar tones required to get through a set with Bones UK or Morrissey, there were going to be some ever-presents that are non-negotiables – including one overdrive pedal with great sentimental (and tonal) value.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).