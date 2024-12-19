“An all-in-one power solution, on or off the grid”: D’Addario’s rechargeable XPND Pedal Power promises to make your ’board more portable – but only if you daisy chain
Offering over 10 hours of battery life between charges, this marks the firm’s first rechargeable, cable-free pedal-powering solution
D’Addario has expanded its range of nifty guitarist-assisting tech with the release of the XPND Pedal Power Battery Kit.
What its name lacks in imagination, the product certainly makes up for in practicality benefits as it aims to become a new best friend for pedalboard users who like to daisy chain their stompboxes.
Described as “an all-in-one pedalboard power solution, on or off the grid”, the kit is a rechargeable and wireless pedalboard power supply for those feeling constrained by traditional power brick designs.
Boasting a 10,000mAh battery for over 10 hours of playtime between charges, electric guitar and bass players can “cut the cable” for their live shows – particularly useful in venues where free plugs are at a premium. However, it can also be plugged into the mains via a USB-C cable.
The battery connects to a little unit, from which the daisy chain extends. That means, unlike power bricks like the NUX ZEUS and Walrus Audio's 22-outlet beast, there aren’t isolated inputs for each pedal. This may be a sticking point for some, but a worthy sacrifice to be able to go off the grid for others.
The kit has a patent-pending Gateway hub, combining USB power with noise-filtering for “ultra-quiet, consistent 9-volt power”, which is great for those with hissing pickups and ever-cranked overdrive pedals.
It comes with a daisy chain, too, as well as a hook fastener for easy mounting either on top of or below the pedalboard, freeing space for more stompboxes.
The D’Addario XPND Pedal Power Battery Kit is available for $165, landing it in the middle of competitor price points. You’ll find cheaper alternatives, but it’s not a terrible price for a power supply with a handy USP.
Head to D'Addario to learn more.
In related news, D'Addario recently dropped the XPND pedalboard mic stand which (you guessed it) is a clever space-saving mic stand that mounts onto pedalboards.
